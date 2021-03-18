BBC News

Ystrad Fawr Hospital: Baby died two days after being born

image captionAdele Thomas and her partner Stephen got to hold Zak before he died while he was on life support

A baby who was starved of oxygen during birth died two days after he was born, an inquest has been told.

Zak Ezra Carter died at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, after he was born at Ystrad Fawr Hospital in Caerphilly county.

His mother Adele Thomas told the hearing in Newport she felt "scared" and that staff "didn't care" when she arrived to give birth on 20 July, 2018.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has been asked to comment.

Ms Thomas said in a statement she was turned away from the centre after going into labour on three occasions, before finally being admitted on the fourth.

image captionMs Thomas gave birth at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly county

On one occasion, she said she was told she might benefit from a walk around a nearby Tesco store.

Ms Thomas said she was initially offered paracetamol as pain relief at the midwife-led centre.

She described "a lot of arguing between nurses", one of whom was "bolshie and rude and rough handled me", adding the midwives "did not appear to be in any rush".

image captionAdele Thomas' son Zak was born "white and pale" without a heartbeat, she told an inquest

When Zak was born, he was described as being "white and pale" and without a heartbeat. He did not cry and was taken away to a room for resuscitation.

Zak was transferred to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he died two days later.

The inquest hearing is continuing.

