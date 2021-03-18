St Athan bomb: People told to stay indoors after explosive found
- Published
People have been told to stay indoors after the discovery of a bomb in a village.
South Wales Police was called to Llantwit Road in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, on Thursday, following the discovery of the explosive.
The force said it was "dealing with ordnance".
A spokesman said: "Specialist officers have been deployed to deal with the item and make it safe."
He added: "Local residents are advised to stay indoors and keep away from windows while the matter is being dealt with."
Transport for Wales said rail services were briefly disrupted but were "now running normally".