Neath Port Talbot leader replaced after 'cow' comment
A temporary Neath Port Talbot council leader has been appointed after the former leader was suspended.
An investigation is under way after a recording emerged earlier this month of Labour's Rob Jones referring to Plaid Cymru MS Bethan Sayed as a "cow".
He will be replaced as leader for 2021-22 by Edward Latham.
Mr Jones said the recording was made without his knowledge during a Labour Party private meeting in Pontardawe.
