Aberavon: Canon admits child pornography offences
- Published
A vicar has pleaded guilty to child sex offences after looking at indecent images of children online.
The Rev Canon Nigel Cahill, the Rector of Aberavon, was suspended from his duties after being arrested at his Port Talbot home in June last year.
When police searched his devices, they found 219 incident images of children, Swansea Magistrates Court heard.
On Wednesday, Cahill pleaded guilty to two offences of making indecent images of children between 2016 and 2020.
The court heard how Cahill used aliases when talking to people via Skype, and police cyber experts found his search history indicated a sexual interest in children.
Prosecutor Julie Sullivan said: "Mr Cahill said he was online talking to someone and looking at pictures of grown men.
"He said: "I'm not denying I have looked at younger boys. It's a problem I've had for years when I'm stressed. I drink and look at pictures online."
Safeguarding rules 'followed'
Jon Tarrant, defending, said all the offences were committed "in the private confines of his home".
He was bailed to appear before Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on 29 March.
Cahill was suspended from his duties by the Church in Wales immediately after his arrest last year.
A spokesman said at the time: "We ask you to hold all those who may be affected in your prayers.
"Please be assured that we are following the Church in Wales' safeguarding policy and procedures, in close liaison with the police and local authority."