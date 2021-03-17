Lockdown: Rugby fans urged to watch Grand Slam bid at home
Rugby fans have been urged to watch Saturday's Grand Slam bid at home and not with friends and family.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said meeting up could lead to a "significant rebound" in cases.
The Wales-France game will kick off in Paris at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, and a win would secure the Six Nations title for Wales.
At a Welsh government briefing, Mr Gething said if people mixed more, the virus would start to circulate again.
"Four people from two different households can meet outdoors now," he added.
"I know many of you will be keen to watch the rugby this weekend and to hopefully celebrate a Grand Slam.
"But please celebrate with members of your own household only and help to keep coronavirus at bay."
Following victories over Ireland, Scotland, England and Italy, Wales could secure a fifth clean sweep of the Six Nations era - more than any other country - after successes in 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2019.
It would also be a fourth Grand Slam for skipper Alun Wyn Jones - more than any other Welshman.
Usually, fans across the country would watch games with friends and family, at their local rugby club or pub.
But Welsh NHS boss Dr Andrew Goodall said: "It's such a tricky time at the moment, because we have encouraging signs now about our approach to coronavirus and limiting its spread within our communities.
"But we still have 1,000 patients in our hospitals across Wales.
"It's been a tough year for the NHS to still be able to respond to these pressures and we just have to ask the population at this stage to help us work within the rules and the guidance to find alternative ways of celebrating and hopefully we will all enjoy the outcome on Saturday night."
He added while everyone in Wales wanted the country to win, it was important people "keep the discipline at this stage" to continue the efforts against coronavirus.
A number of sporting celebrations in the past year have drawn criticism, with arrests and fines given after Glasgow Rangers fans celebrated their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years earlier this month.
In June, thousands of Liverpool fans flocked to Anfield after the club won a first English league title in 30 years.