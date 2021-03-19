Velindre Cancer Centre given go-ahead by Welsh ministers
- Published
Plans for a new cancer centre in Cardiff have been given the go-ahead.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the new Velindre Cancer Centre would ensure patients continued to get "the best possible care for the decades ahead".
The plans for the northern meadows site in Whitchurch had prompted protests.
In September, 57 cancer experts expressed "deep concern" over the plans, arguing the new centre should be located alongside an existing hospital.
They also said modern cancer treatments needed a range of services on site, including surgery and intensive care.
The new centre will provide specialist treatment and facilities for learning, research and development.
Announcing the move alongside Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, Mr Gething said the proposals had been subject to a long and detailed scrutiny process by the Welsh Government.
"Our current Velindre Cancer Centre has delivered exceptional service to people for many decades," he said.
"It is known as a special place by those people who have needed its crucial support at one of the most difficult times in their lives.
"But like all buildings, there comes a time when we have to look to the future and ensure that people can continue to get the best possible care for the decades ahead."
He said the new centre was expected to open its doors in 2025.
Cardiff council approved outline planning permission for the building in 2017.
Velindre University NHS Trust chief executive Steve Ham said the approval of its outline business case was "an important moment for cancer services for the people of south-east Wales".
"We want the new Velindre Cancer Centre to become a flagship for sustainable development by placing the Well-Being of Future Generations Act at the centre of the design, procurement, construction and operation of the new Velindre Cancer Centre where others come to see the art of the possible in developing sustainable infrastructure," he said.