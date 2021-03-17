I'm a Celebrity used banned crayfish in Wales series, charity says
- Published
A wildlife charity has claimed ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here used an invasive species of crayfish without a licence during its series in Wales.
Buglife said its four-month investigation showed the programme, filmed at Gwrych Castle, Abergele, had used the crustacean in one episode.
People need a licence to keep the Turkish species, which the charity says the programme did not hold.
The programme's producers insist no invasive species were used.
Buglife said it had presented the findings of its investigation to North Wales Police on Sunday, although the force said there was no investigation currently ongoing.
In November, the programme received advice from police on the use of non-native species in the show following earlier concerns being raised.
Producers said all the insects were non-invasive species which were bred and sold for use in the UK, and were only released in a controlled environment on the show, being immediately collected afterwards.
However, Buglife said the statement referred to insects, and does not therefore apply to crayfish.
Its investigation revealed no licence had been applied to by the show from either the Welsh Government or the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), it said.
"In light of these shocking revelations it is imperative that the police reopen their investigation into potential wildlife crimes committed in North Wales by the makers of I'm a Celebrity," Buglife's chief executive Matt Shardlow said.
"Invasive species cause billions of pounds worth of damage every year. Preventing that ecosystem destruction is a high priority."
He said prosecution would be the "appropriate resolution" if police concluded the programme makers had used invasive species "for frivolous entertainment" without holding a licence.
ITV has been asked to comment.
"If someone wishes to provide us with any further information and evidence, we will consider if a subsequent investigation is required," police said.