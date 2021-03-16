Body found on Pembrokeshire beach in search for Susan Smith
- Published
A body has been found by police on a Pembrokeshire beach in a search for missing woman Susan Smith.
The 63-year-old was last seen on 27 February near the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.
Dyfed-Powys police said the body was recovered from a beach near Solva.
The force said Mrs Smith's family were aware of the latest development but a formal identification had not yet taken place.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman added: "At this time there is no reason to suggest any suspicious circumstances."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.