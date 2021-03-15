Covid: 17 patients treated after Ysbyty Gwynedd outbreak
Seventeen patients are being treated after contracting Covid-19 at a north Wales hospital.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said of the 39 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, 17 had caught it in hospital.
Staff and patients are being tested for the virus after an outbreak was confirmed on five adult wards at the end of February.
The health board said the majority of patients were recovering.
Acute care director Alyson Constantine said: "The majority of planned surgery is still postponed at the hospital, however urgent day case surgery is continuing.
"A small number of patients who require an inpatient bed are also being offered their procedure at Wrexham Maelor Hospital."
Gwynedd currently has the fifth highest case rate in Wales with 58.6 cases per 100,000 people, and neighbouring Anglesey (92.8) has the second-highest case rate.