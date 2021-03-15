BBC News

Pembrokeshire murder probe ends as death found to be from natural causes

image copyrightDyfed-Powys Police
image captionJean Evans was found dead in a caravan in November 2020

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a caravan has been released without charge.

Jean Evans was found at Kiln Park, Tenby, in Pembrokeshire, on Friday 20 November.

The investigation ended when a coroner found Mrs Evans died of natural causes.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A man arrested following Mrs Evans' death has been released with no further action to be taken."

At the time of her death, her family described her as a "wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend".

"We are distraught by our loss. Jean Evans will be missed by us all," they said.

