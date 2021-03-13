BBC News

Wrexham A525 motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Wrexham.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A525, between Bangor-on-Dee and Whitchurch, at about 12:40 GMT, North Wales Police said.

His next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, involving the black motorcycle and a grey Audi Q7, has been asked to contact police.

Sgt Liam Ho, from the force's roads policing unit, said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with the motorcyclist's family and friends at this difficult time."

