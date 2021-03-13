Wrexham A525 motorcyclist dies in crash with car
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Wrexham.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A525, between Bangor-on-Dee and Whitchurch, at about 12:40 GMT, North Wales Police said.
His next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, involving the black motorcycle and a grey Audi Q7, has been asked to contact police.
Sgt Liam Ho, from the force's roads policing unit, said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with the motorcyclist's family and friends at this difficult time."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.