Lockdown: Welsh tourism to halt 'if people from England book'
- Published
The further reopening of Wales' tourism industry will be halted if holiday providers in Wales are found to be taking bookings from people in England, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Self-contained accommodation can reopen in Wales from 27 March, as long as cases remained low.
But people in England cannot go on holiday in the UK until 12 April.
He said the "penalty" for businesses acting "irresponsibly" would be that further reopening would end.