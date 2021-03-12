Sarah Everard: Vigils planned around Wales for missing woman
A silent vigil will be held around Wales this weekend to allow women to "find solace in each other" after the disappearance of Sarah Everard.
Ms Everard was last seen in south London on 3 March and a police officer was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Organisers of a vigil in London are going to the High Court after police said gatherings would be "unlawful".
NUS Wales president Becky Ricketts said people taking part would be asked to comply with coronavirus restrictions.
Scotland Yard is to be investigated over its handling of an allegation of indecent exposure against the officer suspected of murdering Ms Everard.
Women have been sharing their own experiences and fears of sexual violence since 33-year-old Ms Everard's disappearance.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Ms Ricketts said the Reclaim the Streets walk and vigil would take place in Cardiff on Saturday. There will also be a vigil in Carmarthen.
She said women across the UK were feeling a sense of "grief", but not surprise.
"These marches have been happening for 20, 30, 40 years," she said.
"We're still being told the same messages. We're still being told to contact our friends when we get home, making sure we dress in bright clothing, making sure we don't walk in dark areas, we walk home in groups.
"The conversation around safety of women is so focused on women that we don't think about the role men have to play in this as well."
Most women "don't know a woman who hasn't faced some sort of abuse or sexual violence in their life", according to Cerys Furlong, chief executive of gender equality charity Chwarae Teg.
She said one in five girls and women aged 14 to 21 have experienced sexual harassment in public since the start of lockdown.
"We need to look quickly and clearly at why there are so few convictions and why as a society we don't have confidence in women and believe them when they speak out," Ms Furlong told Radio Wales.
There have been calls from some for men to be given curfew in the wake of Ms Everard's disappearance.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was not considering a curfew on men after a row over comments he made on BBC Breakfast.
On the show he said it would not be not be "top of the list" to combat sexual harassment, he would be willing to "consider all options" if there was a "crisis".
He said the Welsh Government changed the rules over the winter to allow people to exercise with one other person to help keep people safe.
Although the Welsh Parliament can create offences in areas controlled from Cardiff, most criminal law is controlled from Westminster.
After Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said such a curfew would be "barmy", Mr Drakeford tweeted: "We are NOT introducing a curfew for men in Wales - or even considering it. This is misleading and deliberately misses the real issue."
— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) March 12, 2021
It’s a sad distraction when what’s needed is a proper discussion about women’s safety and why a woman is killed every 3 days by a man in the UK.
Speaking about the vigil in Cardiff, Ms Ricketts said: "This will be a silent candle vigil for women who are hurting, grieving, suffering, who have been touched to the core by this.
"This is not a march. This is not a parade. This is not anything that has any action or protest behind it. It will be silent. That in itself is strong."
'Stand up, call it out'
Ms Rickets asked people attending vigils to remain in household bubbles, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.
"This should be a silent opportunity for women to find solace in each other," she added.
Ms Furlong called on men to "stand up and call it out when you see it or hear it and really challenge this norm that it's a 'bit of banter'".
"It's not banter for women. It makes us feel scared," she added.