Kidwelly missing Susan Smith 'reached Big Ben Rock'
A woman who vanished after being seen on a walk on a west Wales beach made her way to a local landmark called Big Ben Rock, police believe.
Susan Smith, 63, was last seen on 27 February, near the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.
Officers have carried out extensive searches in the area, and made house-to-house inquiries.
Mountain rescue teams, the coastguard, RNLI, fire and rescue teams and dogs, have also been involved in the search.
Ms Smith is described as about 5ft 2ins tall, petite and with shoulder length blonde hair. At the time, she was wearing black jeans, a black fleece jacket and navy and grey walking boots.
Dyfed Powys Police have appealed for witnesses.
Ms Smith is known to regularly walk along the beach to St Ishmaels and Ferryside and her last-known movements have been traced along the beach into Ferryside, where she was seen crossing the railway lines into the village, shortly before 15:40 GMT.
Insp Gerallt Jones said: "We are now appealing for anyone in those areas at the time to come forward if they have seen Susan or if they have any further information that may help with the investigation.
"We have received many calls regarding this matter and we would like to thank those people for helping us with our investigation. Extensive enquiries are still ongoing."