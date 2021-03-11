BBC News

Newport crash: Cyclist badly injured in HGV collision

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened at about 12:15 GMT on the Queensway in Newport

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry.

The 53-year-old woman was riding on the Queensway in Newport when she collided with the HGV at about 12:15 GMT, Gwent Police said.

The woman has been taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, the force said.

Queensway has been closed in both directions and Gwent Police appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.