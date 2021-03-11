BBC News

Lockdown: 'Cautious' easing 'may help avoid third wave'

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Welsh government is due to publish the outcome of its three-weekly review of restrictions on Friday

Wales could avoid the worst of a third wave of Covid-19 if there is a cautious easing of restrictions between now and the summer, scientific advisers said.

Case rates could be kept low if alert level three restrictions are in place until June and schools reopen gradually, the Welsh Government's Technical Advisory Cell (Tac) said.

Its report is based on modelling by scientists at Swansea University.

The Welsh government is expected to announce a "stay local" rule on Friday.

