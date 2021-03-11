Cardiff Bay: Velodrome and zip wire plan for International Sports Village
A new velodrome, a zip wire tower and 1km road cycling and running circuit are being planned to complete the Cardiff International Sports Village.
The area is already home to Cardiff International Pool, International White Water centre and Ice Arena Wales - home of the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team.
Cardiff council hope the new facilities in Cardiff Bay could be open in 2022.
The council, who also want to give Atlantic Wharf a facelift, will discuss the plan at Thursday's cabinet meeting.
Plans also include space for new restaurants, bars and shops as well as a large bicycle shop and clubhouse alongside the proposed 333m velodrome.
There is a velodrome in nearby Newport, while there is an outdoor cycling track in the Maindy area of Cardiff, where Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Olympic champion Elinor Barker started out.
"To have that type of facility would be great," said Steve Gabriel, cycling coach at Maindy Cycle Track.
"As long as it is available, open and inclusive, it'd be fantastic."
Cardiff council's plan is to have the 1km long, six-metre wide, road cycling and running circuit around the village.
The idea is the track would be separated from pedestrian and vehicle traffic and would also be "free to use for the general public at specified times".
Cardiff councillor Russell Goodway has said the "exciting new space" will be one for "visitors and local to enjoy".
Councillors will be asked in the 18 March cabinet meeting to grant Cardiff council officers "the authority to negotiate a land deal in the area to allow the plans to progress".
"Once the detailed business case work has been completed to demonstrate how the plans will be funded, local communities will be consulted on the masterplan as part of the planning process," said a council statement.