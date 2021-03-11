BBC News

Rhondda: Wenjing Lin's murder accused appears in court

image captionDefendant Chun Xu appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Thursday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl and the attempted murder of a man, 38.

Wenjing Lin died on Friday at her family's takeaway restaurant in Ynyswen, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

An interpreter at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court told Chun Xu, 31, the case against him was so serious it could only be heard by a crown court.

He will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Friday. No application was made for bail.

The 38-year-old man injured in the incident is in a stable condition in hospital.

