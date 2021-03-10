Rhondda: Man, 31, charged with murder of girl, 16
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 16-year-old girl in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Police launched a murder investigation after Wenjing Lin died at the Blue Sky Chinese, in Ynyswen near Treorchy, on Friday.
Chun Xu, 31, has been charged with Ms Lin's murder and the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man, said South Wales Police.
Mr Xu will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 38-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the incident is no longer being treated as a suspect, police added. But he remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police closed off Baglan Street in Ynyswen at about midday on Friday after police reported a "serious incident" and a cordon was erected around the Blue Sky takeaway.
Officers later confirmed a 16-year-old girl had died and her family paid tribute to "a very gentle soul".
Scores of floral tributes were left at the takeaway restaurant as the community mourned her death.