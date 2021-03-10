BBC News

Stammer: Former Wales rugby player 'hated' himself

A former Wales and Great Britain rugby international has said his violent behaviour as a player was down to his struggles with a stammer.

Mark Jones played rugby union for Wales 15 times and made one appearance for Great Britain in rugby league during the 1980s and 1990s.

Jones features in BBC One documentary, I Can't Say My Name, where he discusses his reputation as a "dirty player".

He said his anger was rooted in his own "self-loathing" due to his stammer.

"The style of play I had was driven from the stammer," the number eight told BBC journalist Felicity Baker, who also has a stammer and usually works behind the camera.

"At home in Wales I was looked at as a bit of a header - a bit of a clown. But the stammer influenced your behaviour.

"It makes you a bit of an outcast in your own head. And it is in your own head. It's as if your head is in a fish tank."

Jones had an ugly disciplinary record as a player and admitted he had a "problem" soon after he punched Ian Gough in 1998, and left him needing surgery on his eye socket.

Opening up to Ms Baker, Jones said the anger seemed to stem from a fear of being humiliated and that being violent "was just that release".

"The frustration that you would be laughed at," he explained.

"I hated myself. I hated myself because I wasn't like other people. The embarrassment you feel - it's a constant fight."

Wales rugby star Liam Williams has previously spoken about his struggles with a stammer.

