Stammer: Former Wales rugby player 'hated' himself
- Published
A former Wales and Great Britain rugby international has said his violent behaviour as a player was down to his struggles with a stammer.
Mark Jones played rugby union for Wales 15 times and made one appearance for Great Britain in rugby league during the 1980s and 1990s.
Jones features in BBC One documentary, I Can't Say My Name, where he discusses his reputation as a "dirty player".
He said his anger was rooted in his own "self-loathing" due to his stammer.
"The style of play I had was driven from the stammer," the number eight told BBC journalist Felicity Baker, who also has a stammer and usually works behind the camera.
"At home in Wales I was looked at as a bit of a header - a bit of a clown. But the stammer influenced your behaviour.
"It makes you a bit of an outcast in your own head. And it is in your own head. It's as if your head is in a fish tank."
Jones had an ugly disciplinary record as a player and admitted he had a "problem" soon after he punched Ian Gough in 1998, and left him needing surgery on his eye socket.
Opening up to Ms Baker, Jones said the anger seemed to stem from a fear of being humiliated and that being violent "was just that release".
"The frustration that you would be laughed at," he explained.
"I hated myself. I hated myself because I wasn't like other people. The embarrassment you feel - it's a constant fight."
Wales rugby star Liam Williams has previously spoken about his struggles with a stammer.