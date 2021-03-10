Man in court after fatal M4 crash near Magor 17 years ago
A man has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M4 motorway almost 17 years ago.
Hama Falih Foran Jabar, an Iraqi national from Newport, died aged 24 after the crash near junction 23 at Magor, Monmouthshire on 21 August 2004.
Omar Ali Hassan, formerly of Commercial Road, Newport, was remanded into police custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Hassan, who denies the charges, will stand trial on 17 May.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally in December, but police discovered he was wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after failing to appear in court in 2004.
The trial is scheduled to last five days.