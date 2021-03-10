Rhondda: Takeaway restaurant murder victim a 'positive role model'
- Published
A girl who was murdered in Rhondda Cynon Taf "inspired others" and was a "positive role model," her school says.
Wenjing Xu was found dead on Friday at her family's takeaway restaurant in Ynyswen, and her school Treorchy Comprehensive said it was devastated.
Two men, who were seriously hurt, are in custody over Wenjing's death, which led police to seal off Baglan Street.
Her life was "a master class in how to be the very best version of yourself," the school said.
"The school will remember Wenjing as a positive role model. She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study psychology and maths and further maths at A-Level," it said in a statement.
"Wenjing took an active part in school life, travelling to Patagonia and being part of the school's Combined Cadet Force, where she made many friends, who will remember her dry sense of humour and a person who inspired many others."
The teenager was a very responsible pupil who managed to combine her academic ambitions with her commitment to support her family business, the school added.
"Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in," it said.
"She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious; but, most importantly, being true to yourself."
Support by trained counsellors has been offered to the teenager's classmates and others impacted by the tragedy, the school added.
As the murder investigation continues, South Wales Police has appealed for drivers to check their dashcam footage if they travelled along Baglan Street, between 11:50 and 12:15 GMT on Friday 5 March.