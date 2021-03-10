Emiliano Sala: Family launch legal action over death
The family of Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala have begun legal action over his death in an air crash.
Cardiff City's new signing died when the plane taking him from Nantes to the Welsh capital crashed into the sea north of Guernsey on 21 January 2019.
Lawyers said the High Court civil action had been started in order to "protect their legal rights" pending the outcome of the inquest.
A pre-inquest hearing is due to take place in Bournemouth on Wednesday.
Striker Sala, 28, had been signed for £15m from FC Nantes, and was on the way to his new club on 21 January 2019, when the plane carrying him crashed.
The body of pilot David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been found.
David Henderson, who is alleged to have arranged the flight, is due to stand trial in October accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft, as well as attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.
Ahead of Wednesday's pre-inquest hearing in Bournemouth, lawyer Daniel Machover said the family wanted the coroner to fix the inquest date soon after the trial of Mr Henderson, which is due to start on 18 October.
"In the meantime, in order to protect their legal rights and remedies arising from Emiliano's untimely death, the family have commenced civil proceedings in the High Court, but will seek agreement to stay those proceedings pending the outcome of the inquest," he added.
"That makes it all the more important for the inquest date to be fixed, so everyone can plan accordingly.
"Most importantly, the family know that the inquest will provide the answers to the very many questions they have about what went wrong in January 2019 and why Emiliano's life was cut short."
Lost control
A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch previously concluded the aircraft carrying Sala and Mr Ibbotson suffered an in-flight break-up while being flown too fast for its design limits, and that the pilot lost control while attempting to avoid bad weather.
It added Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Investigators found a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying, and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.
They also found he held a private pilot's licence that did not allow him to conduct flights for reward.