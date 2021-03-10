Gale-force wind warning for Wales as heavy rain comes
A yellow warning of wind with strong to severe gales expected in places will come into force later on Wednesday.
Coastal and hilly areas of Wales could see gusts of up to 70mph, the Met Office has warned, while BBC Weather said up to 80mph was possible in exposed spots.
The notice is in place from 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to 15:00 GMT on Thursday, with heavy showers also forecast.
Heavy rain is already falling across parts of Wales.
Delays to rail and road services are likely, the Met Office says, and power outages are also possible as the warning comes into force.
