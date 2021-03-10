Covid: Hair tips to deal with lockdown locks
By Hannah Billingsley-Dadd
BBC News
- Published
As we enter month number three of lockdown, with the end hopefully in sight, many of us are pining for a trip to the hair salon.
While some have gone for a DIY cut (with varying success) and others have accepted the knee-length locks or are rocking the early-2000s "curtains" look, many of us are looking for solutions to our unruly tresses.
Here are some tips to help you look your best on the abundance of video calls we've all come to hate.
Embrace the length
Nicola Gordon-Jones, a hair stylist based in south Wales, suggests for those of us with longer hair we give our hair some TLC by using heat tools less and applying a hair mask.
In the interest of embracing the long hair look she recommends:
- A high bun - put your hair into a high ponytail slightly on the top of your head, twist the hair from the ponytail around and secure with bobby pins. Leave some hair loose to give a relaxed feel.
- A braided updo - add a French plait to each side of your head, pull around and secure with bobby pins.
- A low bun - begin by putting your hair into a simple low ponytail, plait the ponytail, twist around and secure with bobby pins.
- A stunning ponytail - create waves in your hair before securing loosely in a ponytail. You can use some of the hair from the ponytail to wrap around the hair band to give it a more "styled" look.
Bangs to rights
Michelle, from Michelle Marshall Salon in Cardiff, says to step away from the scissors and prevent any fringe disasters.
Instead, she says, "try blow drying with a round brush and elevate the brush to dry your fringe with more volume which will make it look shorter".
"You could always opt for on-trend bangs by slightly parting your fringe in the middle and sweep either side," she adds.
She also warns against a DIY dye.
"I would advise against trying home highlights or home bleach," says Ms Marshall.
"This is such a damaging thing to use anyway let alone on your own hair, any overlap will result in potential breakage.
"We saw so much of this, not by our guests but by people getting in touch with us after trying to re-create platinum blonde at home.
"All these greys /silvers people are trying to do at home will only work if the hair is white."
And, if it all goes horribly wrong, there will always be a way to cover it up.
Hats off (or on)
Hat maker Amanda Price, from Builth Wells in Powys, says: "Lots of milliners have been keeping busy making daywear hats, ideal for daily walks.
"With no weddings, occasions or the races to enjoy, customers are missing wearing beautiful, stylish outfits so why not get a bit dressed up for walks?"
Weathering the storm
Behnaz Akhgar says presenting the weather for BBC Wales while hairdressers are shut is not a breeze.
"In the first lockdown my partner cut my hair in the bath as it was super long. This lockdown I have just left it as I have layers and don't want to spoil them," she said.
"I have been taking care of my roots with semi-permanent colour that I ordered but my highlights are super brassy and orange now but there is nothing I can do about that."
We hear you Behnaz and hope we can all weather the storm until the salons reopen. Now, where did I put my wig?
