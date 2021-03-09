Covid in Wales: Three more deaths and 166 new cases
Three further deaths from coronavirus in Wales have been reported by Public Health Wales.
It comes a day after daily figures showed there were no new reported deaths, the first time since September.
A further 166 cases have been logged, taking the total confirmed number in Wales to 205,368 and the total deaths to 5,406.
The number who have received a first dose of vaccine has now gone over 1m, with the total figure at 1,007,391.
Of the deaths, two were in the Hywel Dda health board area, which covers west and mid Wales, and one was in the Swansea Bay health board area.
What does the case rate show?
The overall case rate for Wales is now at 44 cases per 100,000 people.
The figure of 50 cases per 100,000 is seen as a so-called "circuit breaker" for bringing in restrictions to make sure the figure goes below it, as a sign-post on the road out of lockdown.
There are now 14 of Wales' 22 local authority areas under 50, a slight rise from Monday after Denbighshire's case rate went back up from 49.1 cases per 100,000 to 57.5.
Merthyr Tydfil has also seen a rise in its case rate, taking to 82.9 and making it the highest figure in Wales.
It is followed by Anglesey at 78.5, which has also risen since Monday, and Gwynedd, which has fallen to 71.5.
The case rate has continued to fall in the least affected county of Ceredigion, going down from 15.1 to 11 on Tuesday.
Pembrokeshire is next on 17.5, with Monmouthshire on 24.2.
Positivity rate at lowest point since September
The proportion of tests which are positive is 4.7% in Wales, a slight drop from 4.8% on Monday.
The World Health Organization suggests a 5% threshold, which needs to be sustained, as part of requirements to come out of restrictions.
There are now 13 local authority areas below 5% - with Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Monmouthshire below 3%.
How many people have been vaccinated?
A total of 1,007,391 people have now received at least a first dose of a Covid vaccine in Wales.
Of those, 192,030 have had their second jab.
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
The postcode search has been updated to replace data for health boards in Scotland with data for local councils. In England, data for county councils has been replaced with data for district councils. Figures for boroughs and unitary authorities remain unchanged.
PHW figures only record deaths which have a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis, backed up by a laboratory test, and mostly involve hospital deaths.
ONS takes a little longer to report deaths because it collates details of death registrations. In about 90% of cases, it is the underlying cause of death.
