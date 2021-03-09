Wrexham New Look clothes shop may become Covid Jobcentre
- Published
A recently-closed fashion store in Wrexham could be turned into a Jobcentre to help those made unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A branch of New Look in Hope Street shut its doors at the end of January when the unit was put up for sale.
The Department for Work and Pensions said it was looking at using it as a base to offer jobseekers appointments with about 50 coaches.
When fully open, it is expected to help up to 750 people a day.
An application by the Instant Group, which will run the centre on the UK Government's behalf, states: "The proposed Jobcentre is an initiative of the Works and Pensions Department of central government to respond to the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It is specifically aimed at improving the economic circumstances of local areas across the UK by assisting those who have lost their jobs as a consequence of Covid-19 getting back into work.
"The need for these facilities is immediate as it is to address the immediate consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy."
Desk areas separated by screens would ensure privacy during one-to-one meetings between advisers and jobseekers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In the planning statement, agents acting for the company pointed out the "ideal central location, accessible to a range of transport opportunities to provide such a facility" and the minimal changes needed to make the premises suitable.
The proposed change of use will be considered by Wrexham council at a later date.