Boy who survived caravan fire to 'climb Everest' after brother's death
By Tomos Morgan
BBC Wales News
- Published
A boy who suffered life-changing burns in a caravan fire that killed his brother, three, is attempting to climb the equivalent of Everest at home.
Zac Harvey died in the blaze last January, during a sleepover with his father near Tregaron, Ceredigion.
His brother Harley, then aged four, was not expected to survive his injuries - but 14 months on has made a nearly full recovery.
The cause of the fire is unknown but not being treated as suspicious.
The boys' father, Shaun, also required hospital treatment and the family is awaiting an inquest.
The morning after the fire, the boys' mother Erin, who was still at home a few miles away and unaware what had happened, woke to a series of missed calls and messages.
She was told Harley had been transported by air ambulance to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for immediate surgery, but that three-year-old Zac was still in the caravan in Ffair Rhos.
"The police came then, and even though I knew what they were going to say about Zac, when they said it, everything came crashing," she said.
After being told the devastating news, Erin made the three-and-a-half-hour journey to Bristol to be at her son's bedside.
'Prepare for the worst'
Harley remained in a critical condition in an induced coma, with bandages protecting the wounds all over his body. The prognosis was not good.
"They [the medical team] sat us down and said prepare for the worst and for Harley not to make it… but nothing could prepare us for when we entered that room," said Erin. "It was a big shock… it was quite hard."
Incredibly, the small boy beat the odds with his recovery. Just three weeks later he took his first steps to the amazement of family and hospital staff.
A further three weeks and Harley was home, just before the coronavirus pandemic saw the country go into lockdown.
Being confined to home brought back memories of the son Erin had lost.
"When I came home from hospital, that's when it really hit because everything was so quiet," she said.
'His energy has helped us all get through it'
Living in rural mid Wales during the pandemic has meant Harley has not had the outpatient physiotherapy treatment he needed for his left hand and arm.
His future recovery will continue in Swansea's Morriston Hospital, so Harley, now aged five, and his older brother Alex have decided to raise money for local charity Welsh Dragon Burns Club.
Their aim over 12 weeks is to climb the equivalent of the 29,031ft (8,848m) to the summit of Mount Everest, which they calculate to be about 44,000 steps.
"Originally we wanted to walk up Snowdon but... doing that on stairs wasn't enough of a challenge, so we went for Everest," said Erin.
"Harley and Alex have been so great, especially Harley. His positivity and energy has helped us all get through it, especially me.
"Every day there'll be something that reminds me of Zac and I'll get emotional. But I have the kids to help pick me back up and get on with it for them."