Rhondda: Tributes to Ynyswen murder victim Wenjing Xu
- Published
Scores of tributes have been left in memory of a girl who was murdered at her family's takeaway restaurant in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Up to 15 bunches of flowers have been laid after Wenjing Xu died at the Blue Sky Chinese in Ynyswen, on Friday.
A single police car remains outside the takeaway, in Baglan Street, which has its shutters down and is sealed-off behind a white fence.
Two men, who were seriously hurt, were later arrested and remain in hospital.
People in Ynyswen said the family were not well known outside their work in the takeaway.
One of the floral tributes reads "thinking of you at this sad time".
Machine operator Kevin Williams, who lives two doors down, said the whole community was in shock.
"They're a very quiet family who kept themselves to themselves. Very friendly," he said.
"I go in there quite regularly for a Chinese. Very nice family and the girl who tragically passed away, she was a lovely little girl, she was very slight, very polite and she worked on the front till a lot taking the orders.
"I don't really know the husband or the wife because they were in the background a lot, but I always said hello to the wife and I've always talked [to her]."
Mr Williams said Wenjing Xu was the member of the family he had greatest contact with when he went to the shop.
"It's a total shock. I'm still in shock. It's a lovely little community here," he continued.
"With tragic incidents like this, the whole community pulls together. This is a tragedy and you would never think it would happen on your doorstep."