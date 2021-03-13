Welsh snow gritters to be named by public in competition
- Published
The public are being asked to help name 30 snow gritters for Welsh roads - after Snowain Glyndŵr, Fan Halen and Dai Icer were among the winning entries to a similar competition last year.
Traffic Wales launched its first public naming competition for the fleet in 2020 and 10 winners have been chosen from more than 300 entries.
The new poll for gritters in south Wales will run from September 2021.
Traffic Wales said it would announce its top picks from October onwards.
Of the 10 named so far, some have been named after Welsh figures and cultural references, while others have taken on seasonal themes:
- Oh Salt's Occurring
- Snowain Glyndwr
- Pretty Gritty City
- Fan Halen
- Aneurin Bevan
- Pont Y Ploughie
- Y Ddraig Oren
- Dai Icer
- Eira Gwyn
- Cymro
The name Aneurin Bevan was chosen to honour the NHS and the healthcare staff who have worked during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Traffic Wales said it was looking forward to receiving "more excellent ideas" this year.
"People can send in their Welsh-themed names by using #NameOurGrittersSW or by emailing. Please get involved and help give Oh Salt's Occurring, Snowain Glyndwr and the rest of our fleet some more company," it added.
How have naming competitions become so popular?
Naming competitions caught the public imagination when the name Boaty McBoatface topped a poll in 2016 for a polar research vessel, although it was later named the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
Other councils across Britain have also held naming competitions for snow gritters, with David Plowie and Spready Mercury among the puns suggested.
In Conwy the council shortlisted 30 names including The Greatest Snow Van.
Neath Port Talbot took a slightly different approach by allowing staff working on the fleet to name their vehicles after Welsh celebrities - Gareth Spreadwards and Richard Brrrrrton being two examples.