Probe after council leader calls MS Bethan Sayed a 'cow'
- Published
A council leader has stepped back from his role after an audio recording of him calling a serving Senedd member a "cow" was circulated.
Neath Port Talbot council's Rob Jones made the comment about Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed at a meeting in 2019.
He said a recording had been made without his knowledge, and edited to produce "a damning commentary on me".
The Labour member said it did not reflect the values he holds and has referred himself to a watchdog.
He has asked the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales to investigate the matter.
Ms Sayed, who is the MS for South Wales West, described the choice of words as "despicable", while Plaid leader Adam Price has written to First Minister Mark Drakeford calling on him to act.
The recording is understood to have been made in 2019 at a private meeting of the Labour Party in the Pontardawe area.
Mr Jones said during the two hour meeting the audio recording was made without his knowledge and consent, as issues including schools reorganisation, selection of candidates to fight elections, distribution of Labour Party literature, political tactics and opposition party individuals were discussed.
"The final recording has clearly been edited to produce a damning commentary on me," he said in a statement.
"The contents of the recording do not reflect the values I hold as an individual or those of the Labour Party, nor do they meet the standards of accountability required of a public representative.
"During the conversation it can be heard that I made a derogatory remark about a serving MS. I have written to that individual offering an unreserved apology for the statement that I made during this private meeting."
Mr Jones said he has stepped back from his role as council leader until the ombudsman inquiry is completed.
'Despicable'
Ms Sayed responded by saying: "I find the choice of words on the recording, and the tone used by councillor Rob Jones in his criticism of me, other councillors and community members, to be despicable.
"Many comments made in this recording suggest worrying and deeply improper practices at the top of Neath Port Talbot Labour-run council, and I call for a full investigation into this issue, as a matter of urgency."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has called for First Minister Mark Drakeford to undertake a "swift investigation" as leader of the Labour Party in Wales, and to confirm the validity of the recording.
Mr Price said this would "ensure the necessary action is taken to send a clear signal that misogynistic comments of this nature by anyone, against anyone, is not condoned and has no place in public life in Wales".
"If it is confirmed that the person making these comments is a senior office holder of your party then I expect you to demands their resignation with immediate effect," he said in a letter to Mr Drakeford.
An official for Neath Port Talbot council said it will be conducting its own investigation while Mr Jones has "stepped back from his position as Leader", with any official duties referred to deputy leader Edward Latham in the interim.
David Rees, the Labour MS for Aberavon in Port Talbot, told BBC Wales that he heard the recordings on social media.
He added: "I think it's appropriate that the leader has decided to step down and now we can wait for the investigation."