Dyfed-Powys Police begins investigation into Pembrokeshire firing range death
- Published
An investigation has been opened into the death of a soldier at an army firing range, police have said.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was called to the Castlemartin range in Pembrokeshire at about 22:45 GMT on Thursday.
The soldier, who is understood to be a sergeant in the Welsh Guards but has not been named, was fatally wounded during a live-fire training exercise.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says the man's next of kin has been informed.
He is the fourth member of the military to die at the range since 2012.
Police said officers were liaising with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and Ministry of Defence.
The Defence Accident Investigation Branch is also involved in inquiries into the soldier's death.
Previous deaths
"It is with great sadness we can confirm the death of a soldier on 4 March. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time," an army spokesman said on Friday.
"The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further."
It the latest in a number of accidents at Castlemartin.
In 2017, two soldiers died in a tank explosion, which a coroner ruled was due to a design flaw.
An army captain was jailed in July 2018 after a 21-year-old soldier was killed by a stray bullet during an exercise at the range in 2012.
According to the MoD, the Welsh Guards have a "dual role" as "light role infantry" and "world class ceremonial soldiers, guarding the Royal Family and royal palaces such as Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London and conducting state ceremonial duties".