Festivals unite to stage Gwyl online lockdown show
- Published
Four of Wales' festivals have joined forces to stage a free online music and comedy show during lockdown.
One of the organisers, Graeme Farrow, said the event would be a celebration of "what we can enjoy again hopefully very soon".
The line-up includes musicians Cate Le Bon, Gruff Rhys, Catrin Finch, band Adwaith, as well as comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean among others.
Gwyl will be available on the BBC website over the weekend.
It has been created by the organisers behind the Festival of Voice, Focus Wales, Other Voices Cardigan and the Aberystwyth Comedy Festival.
The event has been set up following coronavirus guidelines, according to the organisers.
#GWYL2021 live online from 3pm today. Join, reflect on and celebrate the joy of the arts, now and for the future, looking forward to the return of live performance. The talent in Wales is incredible. @FOVCardiff @FocusWales @AberComedyFest @OtherVoicesLive https://t.co/EUEP61eJAX— graeme farrow (@graeme_farrow) March 6, 2021
"We've got fantastic talent from all over, not just Wales," said Mr Farrow, artistic director at the Wales Millennium Centre and the Festival of Voice.
He said the idea was to create a festival atmosphere allowing the audience to "pop into stages" although they would be able to watch back about eight hours of performances in total.
Singer-songwriter Cara Hammond, who is originally from Wrexham, said it was "really nice" to be involved as she had been focusing on producing music during the pandemic.
"It is pretty amazing to be a part of it," she said.