Treorchy: Police probe girl's death after 'disturbing event'
- Published
Investigations are continuing after a 16-year-old girl died and two men were hurt in an incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
South Wales Police closed off Baglan Street, Treorchy, after the "serious incident" at about midday on Friday.
Ambulance crews were also called in to deal with a number of casualties.
The public has been urged by police to "refrain from speculation" about the incident. Local MP Chris Bryant tweeted he was aware of "disturbing events".
The two men have been arrested after suffering serious injuries.
South Wales Police said those involved were known to each other and no-one else was being sought over the matter.
The girl's family is being supported by specially trained officers and efforts are being made to contact other relatives.
Paramedics were called at 12:00 GMT "to an incident at an address in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy", the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
A spokesman said: "We attended the scene with one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, our hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance."