Welsh NHS: 'No ceiling' for possible pay rise, says minister
Ministers will not try to cap any pay rise for Welsh NHS staff in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
The UK government has faced backlash after saying a pay rise for staff in England should be capped at 1%.
On Friday, Mr Gething said Welsh NHS workers "deserved a pay rise".
He said the Welsh Government had "not tried to set a ceiling" on any proposed wage increase.
The NHS Pay Review Body - an independent body - looks at potential wage increases for NHS workers.
It then recommends what pay rises - if any - should take place.
Both governments had made suggestions to the body. In England the nurses' union has threatened possible strike action after the Department of Health suggested the 1% pay rise.
Mr Gething said the Welsh submission would be made public, saying Wales had not suggested a "ceiling" on any increase in the same way.
"We're waiting to see the outcome of the pay review body and we expect to publish the evidence we've provided to that pay review body if not today then in the very near future," he said.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said it had met with Mr Gething on Friday, and he had made it clear that England's proposals were "nothing short of an insult to a profession which has gone above and beyond during the pandemic".
Chair of the Welsh council, Dr David Bailey said: "We implore him to ensure that [the pay rise] is fair, given that doctors have given their all during the last year - their sacrifices deserve to be recognised."
The Royal College of Nurses (RCN), who are threatening strikes over the proposals in England, said the Welsh Government should commit to a "12.5% increase" for all staff.
Nicky Hughes, RCN Wales Associate Director of Nursing, said the sector was struggling with staff shortages and could not attract graduates if the pay was not fair.
"In a week's time, we will be holding a memorial for all those health and social care workers who lost their lives during Covid-19," she said.
"This was the ultimate sacrifice. What more do nurses have to do to prove their valuable contribution to health care? A one-percent up-rise in pay is non-negotiable. We don't want excuses; we need action."