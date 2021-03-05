Rhondda: 'Number of casualties' involved in serious incident
A number of people have been injured in an ongoing incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf, police have confirmed.
South Wales Police said officers were dealing with "a serious incident" which happened in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at about midday on Friday.
The force said the street has been closed off and people were advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant tweeted that he was aware of "disturbing events on Baglan Street" and asked people to avoid the area.
I’m aware of disturbing events on Baglan Street in Treherbert/Ynyswen. My thoughts go out to all those affected and thanks to @swpRCT and @WelshAmbulance who are in attendance— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 5, 2021
He also said that primary school Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen is "aware of the incident and have taken all necessary precautions".
A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called today at 12:00 GMT "to an incident at an address in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy".
"We attended scene with one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, our hazardous area response team and the Wales Air Ambulance."
A Wales Air Ambulance landed in Ynyswen at 13:00 GMT from Mid Wales Airport in Powys.
South Wales Police urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the force.