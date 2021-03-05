Gwent Police: No criminal charges for two suspended officers
Prosecutors have decided that no criminal charges will be brought against two high-ranking officers in Gwent Police.
Ch Supt Mark Warrender and Ch Supt Marc Budden have been suspended since 2019.
They have been under investigation following an alleged sexual assault in Cardiff in June of that year.
One of the officers was suspended because of the alleged assault and the other was facing misconduct allegations.
An investigation was carried out by Avon and Somerset Police and directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), before evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration last year.
A CPS official said: "Following a referral of evidence by the IOPC regarding the alleged conduct on two senior police officers, the CPS has decided that our legal test is not met to charge them with any offence.
"We considered the offence of sexual assault against one officer and misconduct in public office and the improper exercise of police powers against the second officer."
It added that the role of the CPS was to make "fair and independent decisions based on the available evidence" and that the complainant has the right to seek a review of their decision under a CPS review scheme.
The IOPC will now be discussing potential disciplinary proceedings with Gwent Police.
IPOC officials added: "We have been advised by the CPS of its decision not to bring any criminal charges against any Gwent Police officers over their conduct associated with a social event in Cardiff in June 2019.
"At the conclusion of the investigation, carried out by Avon and Somerset Police and directed by the IOPC, a full file of evidence was sent to the CPS for consideration last year.
"We will now be discussing with Gwent Police potential disciplinary proceedings."
Gwent Police has declined to comment.