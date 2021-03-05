CastAlum £5m investment for Powys metal casting plant
- Published
Up to 50 new jobs could be created in Wales with a £5m investment in a aluminium casting plant.
CastAlum is expanding production facilities at its site in Welshpool, Powys, where it already employs 116 people.
The company supplies car brands such as Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW.
The firm's chairman Peter Radcliffe said they are "working to secure long term future business" for Welshpool.
The plant on the Buttington Cross Enterprise Park has been based in the town for 20 years.
The investment will see two new manufacturing cells installed, increasing production capacity.
The company's expansion is being backed with £100,000 from the Welsh Government's SMART Cymru innovation fund.
"Despite all of the adverse news surrounding the pandemic over the last 12 months we have been working hard to secure long term future business for Castalum and Welshpool," said CastAlum's chairman.
"The new contracts won give us certainty over at least the next five years as we continue to develop the scope of our business into new sales outlets. Alongside the new business we are also developing industry leading technologies to support the quality and application needs of our customers."
Economy Minister Ken Skates added: "I am delighted our support is helping to strengthen the business landscape in Welshpool and creating so many highly-skilled jobs at CastAlum."