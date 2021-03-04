BBC News

Cardiff park laser attack injures Wales Air Ambulance medic

image copyrightTwitter | NPASSouthWest
image captionThe latest incident comes after a Swansea man was jailed in January for directing a laser beam towards an aircraft

A laser attack on a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter injured a medic on board, say police.

The aircraft was flying over Cardiff's Roath Park at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday when a light "shot up" from the ground.

South Wales Police said a critical care practitioner suffered blurred vision and a migraine and had to go off-duty.

The force has appealed for help tracing those responsible for the incident.

It added that it takes these types of incidents extremely seriously.

"Lasers can dazzle, distract or blind those in control of an aircraft. By causing a distraction or, in some cases, short or long-term eye damage, laser attacks can lead to catastrophic incidents," warned the force.

image captionThe laser attack happened as the helicopter was flying over Roath Park in Cardiff

In January, a man from Swansea was jailed for shining a light at a police helicopter.

