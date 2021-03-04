Mohamud Mohammed Hassan: Cause of death 'unascertained', inquest told
- Published
A post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of a man's death, hours after being released from police custody, an inquest has heard.
Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, was arrested in Cardiff on 8 January, released the next morning without charge and died that day.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into South Wales Police's contact with him.
Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard the cause of death was "unascertained".
It was told Deryk James, the forensic pathologist who carried out the examination, was not able to advance a medical cause of death.
Acting senior coroner for South Wales Central Graeme Hughes said: "Given that Dr James has indicated in his most recent report that he is unable to advance a medical cause of death at this time, it falls upon me to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Hassan's death, and then conclude that investigation by way of an inquest."
The inquest was told the ongoing investigation by the IOPC was likely to take six months, but that there had been "some issues" with obtaining CCTV.
Mr Hughes said his officers would now continue to liaise with the IOPC ahead of their initial report.
He also offered his "deepest condolences" to Mr Hassan's family and friends.
A pre-inquest review was listed for 10:00 GMT on 3 December.
Michael Mansfield QC, who is representing the Hassan family, asked for an "update hearing" before December.
He said it was to "focus the minds" of all those involved.
The coroner directed the IOPC to provide him with a written update on their investigation by 13 August.