Rhyl War Memorial: Man arrested for anti-Semitic graffiti
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been arrested after a war memorial and a police station in north Wales were daubed with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti.
Swastikas and anti-Semitic slogans were discovered on the Rhyl War Memorial on the evening of Tuesday, 23 February.
North Wales Police said there was a second incident of racist and homophobic graffiti, which had been daubed onto Rhyl police station.
The force said a 31-year-old man had been arrested for both offences.
The graffiti on the war memorial on the seafront in Rhyl was branded "disgusting" after it was discovered last week.
Much of the graffiti had been written in German and the memorial, which displays the names of 300 servicemen and women who have died in combat since 1899, has now been repaired.