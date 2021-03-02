Covid: Fewer outbreak-linked patients at Ysbyty Gwynedd
The number of patients being treated for Covid infections linked to a hospital outbreak has fallen.
The outbreak at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd in February hit five adult wards and at the time 49 people were being treated.
The "majority" of planned operations had to be cancelled for two weeks, the hospital said.
Mandy Jones, nursing director at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said there were now 39 people with the infection linked to the outbreak.
Gwynedd currently has the second highest case rate over the most recent seven-day period, with 86.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Ms Jones said: "We continue to investigate each case and take appropriate action to prevent the spread of the virus.
"All patients with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 are continuing to be cared for on designated wards and are appropriately isolated.
"We are confident that we have the measures in place to ensure that this incident will not pose a significant increasing risk in the incidence rates in our local communities," she said.