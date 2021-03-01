Gorseinon crash: Tributes to former WRU rugby referee
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an 84-year-old former WRU referee who died after a crash in Swansea.
Gareth Evans' silver Honda Jazz collided with a black Jaguar XF on Swansea Road, Gorseinon, at about 11:15 GMT on 23 February.
In a tribute, his wife of 58 years and their son said the rugby fan would have been "delighted" at Wales winning the Six Nations Triple Crown on Saturday.
South Wales Police is investigating the cause of the crash.
Mr Evans, a "loving and caring husband, father and very proud grandfather", had served in the Royal Welch Fusiliers, said his wife Maureen and son Kevin.
They added the sports fan and retired referee was "always cheering on the Welsh rugby team" and "would have been looking down and delighted with the result on Saturday".
"His other love was the Swans, supported the club for over 70 years, he went to the semi-final in 1964 and to that Preston game," said his family.
"He was delighted at the Swans getting to the Premier League and so proud the city and country became known across the world.
"He will be sorely missed and can never be replaced."