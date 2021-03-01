Wales' tallest building could replace Cardiff venue Porters
- Published
A popular city centre venue faces demolition to make way for what would be the tallest building in Wales.
Porter's is part of Harlech Court in Cardiff, which developers want to knock down to build a 35-storey tower.
The Draycott Group, which bought the building in May 2018, wants to build 350 apartments there, according to the firm's website.
Plans are still in an early stage and the developers have yet to apply for planning permission.
The company is behind several recent developments in Cardiff, including luxury townhouses in Pontcanna and student accommodation in Cathays and Roath.
The firm's website says: "Draycott has engaged the services of consultants to submit a full planning application for the demolition and redevelopment of the office block into a 350-apartment Build-to-Rent scheme.
"The construction of the 35-storey tower will make it Wales' tallest building."
Currently the tallest building in Wales is the Meridian Tower in Swansea, with 29 storeys.
As well as live music, Porter's also staged theatre and comedy nights until the pandemic forced its temporary closure, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement published on Facebook, the venue said it had a lease running until October 2022 and hoped that "between us we can find a new building to call home".
It urged Cardiff council to "join with us in helping to find a suitable empty building that does not sit under the cloud of possible demolition or redevelopment".
The Draycott Group declined to comment.
The nearby Gwdihw music venue and two restaurants on Guildford Crescent were demolished in 2019 by other developers who plan to build a 29-storey apartment tower there.