Cardiff Co-op cash machine blast: Man arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a shop in Cardiff which involved the shop door and cash machine being blown off.
Forty people were evacuated on Friday from flats above the Co-op store in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, when acetylene cylinders were used to break into it.
The 20-year-old man, from Llanrumney, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
South Wales Police said they were still investigating what had happened.
