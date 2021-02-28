Carmarthen: Drone appeal in coastal search for missing walker
- Published
Police involved in a major search for a missing walker on the Carmarthenshire coast are looking for a person flying a drone in the area when she disappeared.
Susan Smith was last seen at 13:30 GMT on Saturday near the Carmarthen Bay Holiday Village in Kidwelly.
Five Coastguard teams, a helicopter, RNLI lifeboats and a mountain rescue team are helping Dyfed-Powys Police with the search for Ms Smith.
Officers want a person flying a drone in the area on Saturday to call them.
"We have been made aware that someone was flying a drone in the area and we would ask that person to contact police as soon as possible," said Sgt Jess Jones.
Officers said Ms Smith - who is described as about 5ft 2ins tall, petite and with blonde hair - was known to walk along the beach to St Ishmaels and Ferryside.
Police believe she was wearing black jeans, a black fleece and navy and grey walking boots when she was last seen on Saturday afternoon.