Man, 38, arrested after cars and bus crash at Hopkinstown
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a crash involving a bus and two other vehicles in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The collision happened at Hopkinstown, near Pontypridd, on Saturday at about 12.30 GMT.
The man from Graig has been arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after being injured in the crash.
No-one else was hurt, according to South Wales Police.
Stagecoach South Wales said some of its services were being diverted, causing delays delays across the network as a result.