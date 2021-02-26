Conwy: Pupil kicking hole in wall sparks school asbestos fear

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 59 schools in Conwy are known to have asbestos.The report states many of the asbestos registers show "numerous items of 'presumed asbestos'" and an enhanced survey would help the council to focus on removing the substance from schools.The uses for asbestos in the county's schools range from "insulation materials associated with the school's heating system, to floor and ceiling tiles and wall panels", according to the report.