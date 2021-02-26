Gwynedd: 'Beloved' grandfather killed in A499 Gyrn Goch crash
The family of a man who died after a crash have said they have lost their "anchor".
Eric Bergqvist, 74, died at the scene of the collision near Gyrn Goch, Gwynedd, on Friday 19 February.
His family said the grandfather, who lived near the area, was an "an amazing treasure to have in your life".
His daughter Sherrin said in a statment: "He was my best friend and inspiration. None of our lives will ever be complete again."
North Wales Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.