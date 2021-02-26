Veterans commissioner post for Wales proposed
- Published
The UK Government says it is looking at creating a veterans commissioner for Wales to help ex-servicemen and women.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he was "actively exploring" the idea to "improve the lives and champion the interests" of Wales' 210,000 veterans.
The move comes days after three veterans told BBC Wales they were offered no support to transition from the military to civilian life.
Veterans commissioners already exist in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
"The Armed Forces have a long and important tradition in Wales and we are exceptionally proud of our Welsh veterans," said Mr Hart at the St David's Day Debate in Parliament on Thursday.
"Our ex-servicemen and women and their families deserve recognition, support and respect throughout the duration of their service and beyond.
"The recruitment of a Veterans Commissioner for Wales will go a long way towards increasing the support available and highlights the UK government's commitment to the welfare of our Armed Forces veterans."
The veterans commissioners in the other nations have responsibility for helping those who have left the Armed Forces adjust to civilian life and access the assistance they need with health, housing and employment.
It is hoped the appointment would help the estimated 210,000 veterans who were found to be living in the country by charity Carers Wales.
UK Government Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer said: "The armed forces protect the entire United Kingdom and so it's right that we do everything we can to support veterans when they leave service.
"A veterans commissioner for Wales would be an important step forward for supporting ex-service personnel in the nation and recognises Wales' proud military contribution."